AmerisourceBergen Non-GAAP EPS of $2.58 in-line, revenue of $59.63B in-line

Feb. 02, 2022 6:33 AM ETAmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • AmerisourceBergen press release (NYSE:ABC): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.58 in-line.
  • Revenue of $59.63B (+13.5% Y/Y) in-line.
  • CEO comment: "As we move further into 2022, AmerisourceBergen remains focused on execution and delivering differentiated solutions through our pharmaceutical-centric strategy. Our updated fiscal 2022 guidance reflects the value of purpose-minded team members helping us play a crucial role in supporting the evolving needs of the global healthcare system and I remain inspired by their dedication."
  • For FY2022, the company has raised adjusted diluted EPS outlook from the previous range of $10.50 to $10.80 to a range of $10.60 to $10.90 vs. consensus of $10.69.
