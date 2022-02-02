IDEXX Laboratories Non-GAAP EPS of $1.83 beats by $0.11, revenue of $801M beats by $19.17M; issues full year guidance

Feb. 02, 2022 6:33 AM ETIDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • IDEXX Laboratories press release (NASDAQ:IDXX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.83 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $801M (+11.1% Y/Y) beats by $19.17M.
  • Provides initial outlook for 2022 revenue of $3,500 million - $3,565 million vs. consensus of $3.54B, reflecting reported growth of 9% - 11% and organic growth of 10% - 12%.
  • Estimates 2022 EPS of $9.27 - $9.59 vs. consensus of $9.39, an increase of 8% - 11% as reported and 12% - 16% on a comparable basis, including an estimated $0.15 per share or ~2% EPS growth impact from higher projected international tax rates
