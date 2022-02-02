Kennedy Wilson and Goldman Sachs Asset Management acquire Seattle apartment community

Feb. 02, 2022 6:37 AM ETKennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) and the Real Estate business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management acquired Coppins Well, a 236-unit high-rise apartment community in Seattle, Washington for $106.5M.
  • Kennedy Wilson has a 30% ownership interest in Coppins Well, which the partnership acquired with a total equity investment of $44M and a $66M loan; currently, it generates $3.5M of net operating income.
  • On a immediate basis, the team will roll out a value-add asset management plan that includes investing ~$4M to renovate unit interiors, refresh common areas and enhance amenities to improve the renter experience.
