D. R. Horton GAAP EPS of $3.17 beats by $0.38, revenue of $7.1B beats by $380M; updates FY22 revenue outlook
Feb. 02, 2022 6:38 AM ETD.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- D. R. Horton press release (NYSE:DHI): FQ1 GAAP EPS of $3.17 beats by $0.38.
- Revenue of $7.1B (+20.3% Y/Y) beats by $380M.
- Homes closed increased 17% in value to $6.7 billion on 18,396 homes closed.
- Net sales orders increased 29% in value to $8.3 billion on 21,522 homes sold.
- Updates its fiscal 2022 guidance for consolidated revenues to a range of $34.5 billion to $35.5 billion vs. consensus of $33.31B.
- The Company reaffirms its previously issued fiscal 2022 guidance: Homes closed between 90,000 homes and 92,000 homes; Income tax rate of approximately 24%; Outstanding share count at the end of fiscal 2022 approximately 2% lower than at the end of fiscal 2021.
- The Company plans to also provide guidance for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 on its conference call today.
This was corrected on 02/02/2022 at 6:40 AM. Revised post includes updated revenue guidance