Dynatrace Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beats by $0.02, revenue of $240.76M beats by $6.26M

Feb. 02, 2022 6:40 AM ETDynatrace, Inc. (DT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Dynatrace press release (NYSE:DT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $240.76M (+31.6% Y/Y) beats by $6.26M.
  • Shares -0.5% PM.
  • ARR of $930 million, up 29% year-over-year, or 32% on a constant currency basis
  • Subscription revenue of $226 million, up 33% year-over-year, or 34% on a constant currency basis
  • Q4 2022 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $245 to $247 million, 25% to 26% growth as reported, or 27% to 28% on a constant currency basis. Subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $230.5 to $232 million, 26% to 27% growth as reported, or 29% to 30% on a constant currency basis. Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $51.5 to $53.5 million. Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $44 to $45.5 million. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be $0.15-$0.16, based on a range of 292 to 292.5 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.
