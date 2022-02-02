The Ensign acquires operations of two California-based skilled nursing facilities
Feb. 02, 2022 6:43 AM ETThe Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- The Ensign (NASDAQ:ENSG) acquired the operations of two skilled nursing facilities in California: Arrowhead Springs Healthcare, a 119-bed skilled nursing facility and Desert Mountain Care Center, a 99-bed skilled nursing facility.
- The acquisitions were effective Feb. 1, 2022.
- Arrowhead Springs Healthcare includes the real estate and operations at the facility; Desert Mountain Care Center will be subject to a long-term, triple net lease.
- With these acquisitions, Ensign's growing portfolio stands at 248 healthcare operations, 22 of which also include senior living operations, across 13 states; it also owns 101 real estate assets.