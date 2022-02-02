Ferrari Non-GAAP EPS of €1.16 beats by €0.13, revenue of €1.17B misses by €20M
Feb. 02, 2022 6:45 AM ETFerrari N.V. (RACE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ferrari press release (NYSE:RACE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of €1.16 beats by €0.13.
- Revenue of €1.17B (+9.3% Y/Y) misses by €20M.
- Shares -2.3% PM.
- Shipments totaled 11,155 units in 2021, up 2,036 units or 22.3% Y/Y.
- The company expects FY2022 adj. EPS in the range of €4.55-€4.75 and revenue ~€4.8B
- “Our record 2021 financial results demonstrate once more the strength of our business model. We carefully managed an impressive order intake in line with our strategy to pursue controlled growth and preserve brand exclusivity” – the CEO Benedetto Vigna commented – “We recorded double-digit growth across all main financial indicators exceeding our guidance, and an even more exceptional EBITDA margin at a record level of 35.9%. Building on strong momentum, we are eager to seize the opportunities ahead and look forward to sharing our future plans on June 16 in Maranello at our Capital Markets Day”.