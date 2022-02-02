Novo Nordisk gains after Q4 earnings as analysts cheer outlook
Feb. 02, 2022 6:45 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)NVSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) ADRs are rising in the pre-market after the Danish pharmaceutical company reported a better than anticipated forecast for 2022 even as fourth-quarter operating profit missed expectations.
- Net sales jumped ~19% YoY during the fourth quarter to 38.3 Danish crowns (DKK) ahead of analyst estimates of DKK37.9B as sales of new diabetes medication, Ozempic, grew ~64% YoY DKK33.7B.
- Meanwhile, quarterly operating profits gained ~16% YoY to DKK13.6B, lower than the ~DKK14.4B of analyst forecast polled by Refinitiv.
- For 2022, Novo (NVO) projects sales and operating profit to grow 6 – 10% YoY and 4 – 8% YoY on a constant currency basis, respectively.
- "This reflects an underlying unchanged positive growth momentum for Novo Nordisk," Reuters reported quoting Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft who is raising his estimates. According to Jefferies analysts, Novo’s outlook suggests lower-than-feared margin pressure ahead.
- Commenting on the U.S. supply issues for Wegovy weight loss therapy, CEO Lars Joergensen said on Wednesday that the company has “worked hard to optimize" the internal capacity.
- "Consequently, we now expect that internal capacity in the first half of 2022 will be close to the demand of around 20,000 weekly total scripts as seen in the U.S. market at the end of 2021," he added.
