BitNile mines 27.19 Bitcoin in January, estimated annualized run rate of 327.26 bitcoin
Feb. 02, 2022 6:56 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BitNile (NYSE:NILE) reports current bitcoin mining production at an estimated annualized run rate of 327.26 Bitcoin based on current market conditions, including a mining difficulty of 26.6T.
- The company received 2,185 S19j Pro Antminers with 1,860 active miners generating a combined processing power of ~189 petahashes per second, the computational power that is being used to mine Bitcoin.
- It has completed the sale of 1,600 S9 Antminers at the Indiana location.
- During January, BitNile self-mined 27.19 Bitcoin taking the till date mining to 74.98 Bitcoin.
- "We anticipate that in the month of February, we will achieve an average of at least one Bitcoin per day in mining activity, based on expected miner installations and current difficulty levels, which will contribute nicely to our overall top line revenue," Executive Chairman Milton "Todd" Ault, III, commented.