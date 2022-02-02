Sally Beauty Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.04, revenue of $980.25M misses by $13.09M
Feb. 02, 2022 6:56 AM ETSally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sally Beauty press release (NYSE:SBH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $980.25M (+4.7% Y/Y) misses by $13.09M.
- Shares -2.36% PM.
-
Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance
Notwithstanding the backdrop of a dynamic macro environment, including the recent omicron surge and supply chain challenges, the Company is reiterating its full year guidance for fiscal year 2022 as outlined below:
- Net sales are expected to increase 3% to 4% compared to the prior year;
- Net store count is expected to decrease by approximately 1% to 2% for the fiscal year, reflecting the Company’s focus on optimizing its store portfolio;
- Gross margin is expected to expand by 40 to 60 basis points compared to the prior year;
- GAAP operating margin is expected to increase by approximately 90 to 110 basis points compared to fiscal year 2021; and
- Adjusted Operating Margin is expected to be approximately flat compared to fiscal year 2021.