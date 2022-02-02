Sally Beauty Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.04, revenue of $980.25M misses by $13.09M

Feb. 02, 2022 6:56 AM ETSally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Sally Beauty press release (NYSE:SBH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.63 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $980.25M (+4.7% Y/Y) misses by $13.09M.
  • Shares -2.36% PM.

  • Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

    Notwithstanding the backdrop of a dynamic macro environment, including the recent omicron surge and supply chain challenges, the Company is reiterating its full year guidance for fiscal year 2022 as outlined below:

  • Net sales are expected to increase 3% to 4% compared to the prior year;
  • Net store count is expected to decrease by approximately 1% to 2% for the fiscal year, reflecting the Company’s focus on optimizing its store portfolio;
  • Gross margin is expected to expand by 40 to 60 basis points compared to the prior year;
  • GAAP operating margin is expected to increase by approximately 90 to 110 basis points compared to fiscal year 2021; and
  • Adjusted Operating Margin is expected to be approximately flat compared to fiscal year 2021.
