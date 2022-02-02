Emerson Electric Non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.04, revenue of $4.5B beats by $20M
Feb. 02, 2022 6:56 AM ETEmerson Electric Co. (EMR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Emerson Electric press release (NYSE:EMR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $4.5B (+8% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- FY22 Guidance: Net and Underlying Sales guidance is increased by 1 percent to 6 to 8 percent and 7 to 9 percent, respectively vs. 6.33% consensus.
- Earnings Per Share guidance of $4.71 to $4.86 have been updated to reflect the operational impact of increased sales guidance and now includes the impact of estimated AspenTech transaction fees and interest expense on $3 billion of debt already issued to fund the transaction.
- Adjusted Earnings Per Share have been increased to $4.90 to $5.05 vs. $5.33 consensus.
- 2Q22 Guidance: Net Sales Growth of 4-6% vs. 7.52% consensus.
- Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $1.15 to $1.20 vs. $1.19 consensus.