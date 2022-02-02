Emerson Electric Non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.04, revenue of $4.5B beats by $20M

Feb. 02, 2022 6:56 AM ETEmerson Electric Co. (EMR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Emerson Electric press release (NYSE:EMR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $4.5B (+8% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • FY22 Guidance: Net and Underlying Sales guidance is increased by 1 percent to 6 to 8 percent and 7 to 9 percent, respectively vs. 6.33% consensus.
  • Earnings Per Share guidance of $4.71 to $4.86 have been updated to reflect the operational impact of increased sales guidance and now includes the impact of estimated AspenTech transaction fees and interest expense on $3 billion of debt already issued to fund the transaction.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share have been increased to $4.90 to $5.05 vs. $5.33 consensus.
  • 2Q22 Guidance: Net Sales Growth of 4-6% vs. 7.52% consensus.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $1.15 to $1.20 vs. $1.19 consensus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.