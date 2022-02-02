FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) said it has entered into nine frame agreements with key suppliers for the supply of battery materials required for its plant in Norway. The agreements will also be the basis for supply of raw materials to the company's Gigafactories 1 and 2.

Looking ahead, FREYR (FREY) noted that it is on track to start the initial sample production of lithium iron phosphate battery cells in the Norway plant in the second half of 2022.

A core strategic focus for the company is to secure its supply chain in an increasingly tight market for battery calls and raw materials.

FREYR (FREY) has also entered into an agreement for localized supply of raw materials in the Nordics with Glencore, as well as a Heads of Terms for a joint venture with the Taiwanese company Aleees to establish giga production of LFP cathode materials in the region.

Shares of FREY are up 2.97% in premarket action to $9.70.

