Roper Non-GAAP EPS of $3.73 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.51B beats by $10M; issues Q1 and FY22 guidance
Feb. 02, 2022 7:00 AM ETRoper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Roper press release (NYSE:ROP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.73 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $1.51B (+12.7% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Organic revenue growth of 13%.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $576M and adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 10 basis points to 38.1%.
- Operating cash flow and free cash flow each increased 4% to $547M and $529M, respectively.
- The Company now expects full year $15.25 - $15.55 vs. consensus of $15.30 with first quarter adjusted DEPS of $3.63 - $3.67 vs. consensus of $3.66.