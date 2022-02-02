RRD announces withdrawal of non-binding acquisition proposal from strategic party

Feb. 02, 2022

  • R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) trades 4.6% down premarket after it announced that the unsolicited non-binding and conditional "Alternative Acquisition Proposal" from a strategic party to acquire all of its outstanding shares for $11.5/share in cash has now been withdrawn.
  • The bid was received on Jan.20; Read more here.
  • The company remains subject to the Chatham Merger Agreement wherein Chatham will acquire all of the RRD common stock not already owned by affiliates of Chatham for $10.85/share in cash.
  • Stockholders special meeting for voting on the Chatham Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby is scheduled for Feb.23.
  • The Chatham transaction is expected to close in 1Q22; Since Dec.9, when Chatham revised its offer RRD stock price has gained 3.8%.
