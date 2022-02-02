Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022, before the market opens.

The consensus EPS estimate is $2.51 (-8.9% Y/Y) and Revenue estimate is $7.89B (+6.1% Y/Y).

In 2021, the company's bottom-line was rather weak, with earnings missing expectations in three of the trailing four quarters while beating in one.

However, the drugmaker's top-line estimates surpassed analyst estimates in three of the four past quarters.

Revenue growth is expected to be driven by volume growth from key products including Trulicity, Verzenio, Taltz, Jardiance, Cyramza, Emgality, Tyvyt, Retevmo and Olumiant.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trulicity, Taltz, Verzenio, Jardiance, Olumiant, and Emgality for Q4 is $1.81B, $651M, $405M, $413M, $395M and $152M, respectively.

In December 2021, LLY CEO Dave Ricks said the rollout of new medicines will help drive volume growth over the next couple of years.

The company is on track to meet its goal of launching 20 new medicines over the 10-year period from 2014 to 2023. Over the last eight years, Lilly delivered 16 new medicines and plans to launch five more medicines over the next two years.

In December, Lilly raised its outlook for 2021. The company raised revenue estimate from COVID-19 antibodies to $2.1B compared with the prior expectation of $1.3B.

Last month, FDA restricted use of Eli Lilly's (LLY) COVID-19 antibody therapy citing lack of efficacy against Omicron variant.

However, the impact of this decision on sales of Lilly’s bamlanivimab plus etesevimab cocktail is not expected to be reflected in Q4.

Also recently, Lilly discontinued the Phase 3 program for Oluiant in lupus.

Eli Lilly’s (LLY) stock has recorded higher growth of 22.2% in the past year compared to SP500TR and other broader indexes.