Waste Management GAAP EPS of $1.26 beats by $0.04, revenue of $4.68B beats by $60M
Feb. 02, 2022 7:12 AM ETWaste Management, Inc. (WM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Waste Management press release (NYSE:WM): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.26 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $4.68B (+15.0% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
- Shares +2.4% PM.
FY22 Guidance:
- Total Company revenue growth is expected to be 5.8% to 6.2%, which includes organic revenue growth from the collection and disposal business of approximately 6% vs. 6.69% consensus.
- Adjusted operating EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $5.325 to $5.425 billion.
- WM expects to spend in the range of $1.95 to $2.05 billion on capital expenditures to support its normal business activities.
- The Board of Directors has indicated its intention to increase the annual dividend by $0.30 per share to $2.60, increasing estimated annual dividends paid to shareholders to $1.08 billion.
- Free cash flow is projected to be between $2.05 billion and $2.15 billion.