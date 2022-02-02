New York Times Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.08, revenue of $594.2M beats by $14.22M

Feb. 02, 2022 7:15 AM ETThe New York Times Company (NYT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • New York Times press release (NYSE:NYT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $594.2M (+16.7% Y/Y) beats by $14.22M.
  • Adjusted operating profit increased to $109.3 million from $97.7 million in the prior year, as higher advertising, subscription and other revenues more than offset higher costs.
  • In the fourth quarter, the Company posted 375,000 net new digital subscriptions, 171,000 of which came from News. The Company also reported that it achieved $2 billion in annual revenue for the first time since 2012.
  • The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with approximately 7.6 million paid subscribers with approximately 8,789,000 paid subscriptions across its print and digital products.
  • Outlook for the first quarter of 2022: Total subscription revenues increase of 11% - 15%; Total advertising revenues increase of 17% - 21%; Adjusted operating costs increase of 18% - 22%.
