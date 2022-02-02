Autoliv attracts bull rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to a Buy rating from Hold as it points to a multi-year recovery period ahead for the company.

Analyst Emmanuel Rosner: "We now view the supplier as offering one of the best ways to invest in the multi-year auto industry volume recovery ahead, capitalizing on its robust revenue growth profile above market, which is powertrain agnostic and based on broad geographic and customer exposure, strong margin upside from operating leverage, and large free cash flow generation."

The firm hikes its price target on Autoliv (ALV) to $123 to rep more than 20% upside potential. The average Wall Street price target on ALV is $111.47. Shares fell 0.10% in premarket action.

Autoliv (ALV) topped estimates on both lines of its Q4 earnings report last week.

