Australian regulator approves Lynas' Kalgoorlie rare earths plant

Feb. 02, 2022 7:17 AM ETLynas Rare Earths Limited (LYSCF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

molybdenite, a rare earth sample mineral of molybdenum, a rare earth metal

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCPK:LYSCF) said it received ministerial approval for the development of its $500M Kalgoorlie rare earth processing center in Western Australia.

Lynas said it told the Australian Stock Exchange that the approval outlines conditions for the construction and operation of the plant which were consistent with the company's proposal.

The cracking and leaching plant will enable the company to upgrade the rare earth concentrate from the Mt Weld operation, which is exported to Malaysia.

Lynas recently reported a 70% Y/Y gain in revenues for its FQ2, but said says shipping disruptions hurt production of neodymium and praseodymium.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.