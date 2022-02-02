Lynas Rare Earths (OTCPK:LYSCF) said it received ministerial approval for the development of its $500M Kalgoorlie rare earth processing center in Western Australia.

Lynas said it told the Australian Stock Exchange that the approval outlines conditions for the construction and operation of the plant which were consistent with the company's proposal.

The cracking and leaching plant will enable the company to upgrade the rare earth concentrate from the Mt Weld operation, which is exported to Malaysia.

Lynas recently reported a 70% Y/Y gain in revenues for its FQ2, but said says shipping disruptions hurt production of neodymium and praseodymium.