Xometry raises $250M via convertible debt
Feb. 02, 2022 7:22 AM ETXometry, Inc. (XMTR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) has priced $250M of 1.00% convertible senior unsecured notes due February 1, 2027 in a private placement.
- Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $37.5M of notes.
- Offering is expected to close on February 4.
- The notes will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning on August 1, 2022, at a rate of 1.00% per year.
- Net proceeds will be approximately $241.9M (or approximately $278.3M if the initial purchasers exercise their option in full).
- Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes and for acquisitions of, or strategic investments in, complementary businesses, products, services or technologies.
- Shares down 3% premarket.