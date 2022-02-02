Agrify acquires Lab Society for $8M in an immediately accretive transaction
Feb. 02, 2022 7:27 AM ETAgrify Corporation (AGFY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) acquired Lab Society, a leader in distillation and solvent separation solutions for the cannabis extraction industry, for $8M; consists of $4M in cash and $4M in unregistered shares of Agrify common stock.
- Additional earnout opportunity of up to $3.5M if the revenue generated from Lab Society’s products reaches certain milestones in 2022 and 2023.
- In 2021, Lab Society reported annual revenue of ~$10M and the acquisition is expected to be accretive in early 2022.
- "As federal legalization edges closer to reality, we believe the U.S. government will likely increase its role in setting the quality, consistency, and safety standards for medical and recreational cannabis products. By owning the top key solutions that produce the highest quality and the widest range of extracted cannabis products at scale, we expect it will provide Agrify with a significant competitive differentiation, enhanced customer value-add, superior industry leadership position and significant growth opportunities globally," chairman & CEO Raymond Chang commented.
- Since September 2021, Agrify acquired four of the top brand names in the extraction solutions industry - Precision Extraction Solutions, Cascade Sciences, PurePressure and Lab Society; four acquisitions together provide Agrify with 10K+ customers including best extraction labs.
- In 2022, Agrify anticipates its extraction division to produce ~$65M in annual revenue and expects to grow further with the rapidly growing cannabis industry.