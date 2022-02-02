AMC Entertainment Holdings to raise $500M for refinancing debt
Feb. 02, 2022 7:28 AM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) to issue $500M of first lien senior secured notes due 2029 in a private offering.
- Net proceeds and cash on hand will be used to fund the redemption of 10.500% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2025 and to pay related fees, costs, premiums and expenses.
- The company has issued a conditional notice of redemption to holders of the Existing Notes to redeem in full the Existing Notes.
- Yesterday, AMC stock price jumped on reporting preliminary Q4 revenue above consensus.
- Shares +2% premarket.