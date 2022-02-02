AMC Entertainment Holdings to raise $500M for refinancing debt

New York during the COVID-19 emergency.

Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) to issue $500M of first lien senior secured notes due 2029 in a private offering.
  • Net proceeds and cash on hand will be used to fund the redemption of 10.500% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2025 and to pay related fees, costs, premiums and expenses.
  • The company has issued a conditional notice of redemption to holders of the Existing Notes to redeem in full the Existing Notes.
  • Yesterday, AMC stock price jumped on reporting preliminary Q4 revenue above consensus.
  • Shares +2% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.