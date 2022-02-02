Allegheny Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 beats by $0.14, revenue of $765.4M beats by $42.2M
Feb. 02, 2022 7:33 AM ETAllegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Allegheny Technologies press release (NYSE:ATI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $765.4M (+16.3% Y/Y) beats by $42.2M.
- Shares +1.81% PM.
Outlook
"Looking ahead to the first quarter, we anticipate strong year-over-year revenue and earnings growth primarily driven by the ongoing commercial aerospace recovery and our business transformation efforts. We expect normal seasonal cash outflows, including deploying working capital to meet increased demand requirements," said S. Wetherbee, Board Chair, President, and CEO.. "We will provide more color on our long-term strategic priorities and growth expectations during our virtual Investor Day on February 17," concluded Wetherbee.