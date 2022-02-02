Tenable jumps after delivering 'Aaron Donald-like' Q4, Wedbush says

Feb. 02, 2022 7:37 AM ETTenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB)PANWBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) shares jumped early Wednesday morning after the cloud security company posted fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations, with Wedbush Securities calling the results an "Aaron Donald-like quarter."

Tenable said it generated $149.02 million in revenue, beating Wall Street estimates by $4.47 million. It also expects first-quarter revenue to be between $152 million and $154 million, with earnings between 4 and 5 cents per share, compared to estimates of 6 cents per share.

Tenable shares were up slightly more than 4.5% to $54.32 in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

In addition to the strong results, Tenable said that it agreed to acquire Cymptom, a specialist in attack path management for an undisclosed sum.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, who called Tenable a top security stock prior to the results and has a $70 price target on the stock, noted that current billings growth of 29% was "massively ahead" of the 20% that Wall Street was looking for.

"Importantly the company also guided to billings growth in 2022 roughly 400 bps above Street expectations as its crystal clear the Tenable story is hitting a new gear of growth with tenable.ep and tenable.io leading the way in the shift to cloud," Ives wrote in a note to investors.

"We view Tenable's quarter as a bullish barometer for cloud cyber security spending for the space in 2022 with this company morphing from a one trick VM pony into a broader cloud risk management platform play over the next 12 to 18 months."

In December, Wedbush listed Tenable (TENB), along with Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) as the top two cyber security picks for 2022.

