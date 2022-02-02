Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) out this morning with great results and a shareholder friendly capital allocation update. Marathon's divestiture of Speedway and aggressive buyback made it the best performing large-cap refiner through the pandemic, and Management looks to be doubling down on their strategy with today's update:

Q4 adjusted EPS came in at $1.3/s, versus consensus expectations for 56c/s.

Having completed 55% of the $10b share buyback announced in conjunction with the Speedway sale, management today announced an additional $5b buyback (current market cap $44b).

Marathon repurchased $3b of shares between 10/31 and 1/31, or ~7% of shares outstanding over the four month period.

Management provided capital guidance of $1.7b for 2022, after spending $1.9b in 2021.

Shares are up ~3.5% in the pre-market. Although Marathon's share price is back above pre-pandemic levels, having a buyback in place for ~25% of the market cap would suggest there is room for continued outperformance. Unlike the Valero update (NYSE:VLO), Marathon provided very little in the release about Management's outlook for refining fundamentals. On the 11am ET conference call, analysts will be focused on 1) the industry outlook 2) pace of buybacks 3) Q1 outages / utilization across the Marathon refining system.