Boston Scientific down 4% after issuing Q1 and FY 2022 guidance below consensus

Feb. 02, 2022 7:38 AM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

  • Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) shares are trading 3.9% lower premarket despite reporting consensus beating Q4 2021 results.
  • Net sales grew 15.4% Y/Y to $3.13B, ahead of forecast of $3.11B.
  • Q4 MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular sales increased 12.1%, 11.8% and 25.3%, respectively.
  • Non-GAAP EPS rose to $0.45 beating Wall Street estimate of $0.44, compared to $0.23 a year ago.
  • For FY 2022, the company estimates net sales growth to be in a range of approx. 6% to 8% (consensus 8.84% Y/Y).
  • Non-GAAP EPS is projected to be in the range of $1.73 to $1.79 (consensus $1.86); GAAP EPS to be between $0.94 to $1.04.
  • For Q1 2022, net sales growth is expected in a range of approx. 5% to 8% (consensus 10%); non-GAAP EPS between $0.38 to $0.40 (consensus $0.41); and GAAP EPS in the range of $0.16 to $0.20.
  • Previously (Feb. 2): Boston Scientific Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.01, revenue of $3.13B beats by $20M
