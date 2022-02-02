LogicBio falls on FDA clinical hold on gene therapy program for metabolic disease
Feb. 02, 2022
- LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) is trading ~25% lower in the pre-market after announcing that the FDA imposed a clinical hold on its Phase 1/2 SUNRISE clinical trial for its genome editing therapy LB-001 in children with methylmalonic acidemia (MMA).
- MMA is an inherited disorder affecting amino acid metabolism, and LB-001 is designed to treat the condition with a single administration of the adeno-associated virus (AAV) genome editing therapy.
- The FDA’s decision to halt the study followed the drug-related serious adverse events ((SAEs)) found in two of the four patients who received the investigational drug at a dose of 5 x 1013 vg/kg. The other patients in an older age group who received a similar dose did not experience SAEs.
- The SAE of one patient resolved in Dec. 2021 after hospital admission, and the second patient has experienced the side effect in Jan. 2022, and both events were categorized as thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA).
- A conference call on the update is scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. EST.
