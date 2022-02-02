General Motors rallies as analysts point to strong guidance update

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) impressed analysts with its confident outlook for 2022.

Citi said its conviction was ratcheted up to a new level following the earnings report. The firm raised its price target to $100 and called GM a top pick. Key takeaways from Citi: "(1) 2022 EBIT-adj. guide looks solid and of high-quality—with the midpoint >consensus despite significant incremental investments and some normalization. We also view the guide as conservative in light of GM's surprisingly robust 2022 volume guide (+25-30%). The adj. FCF guide was also strong implying a ~10% yield; (2) EV/AV updates all encouraging—400k NA EV sales targeted in 2022/3 (>IHS), Silverado EV reservations at an impressive 110k with Hummer at 59k, Cruise milestone/update encouraging."

Wedbush Securities kept its Outperform stance on General Motors (GM) and price target of $85. "Our bullish thesis for GM is predicated on the Detroit stalwart's ability to convert 20% of its installed base by 2025 and 50%+ to EVs by 2030 which will result in a metamorphosis of its valuation in the eyes of the Street," noted analyst Dan Ives. The GM earnings report is said to show that the EV strategy is progressing well with its massive investment profile continuing to elevate in the EV arms race with cross-town rival Ford.

Elsewhere, RBC Capital Markets raised its price target on on General Motors to $85 from $74 and maintained an Outperform rating. Jefferies struck with a Hold rating on GM, but was constructive on the report. "Results were better all around and the flattish ‘22 EBIT guidance was not unexpected," updated the firm.

Shares of General Motors (GM) rallied 3.03% in premarket trading to $55.71.

