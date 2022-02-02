HyreCar outlines business updates
Feb. 02, 2022 7:42 AM ETHyreCar Inc. (HYRE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- In its update to shareholders, HyreCar's (NASDAQ:HYRE) CEO Joe Furnari announced executive appointments which will replace Henry Park's role as COO who resigned effective Jan.31.
- A.J. Lee has been appointed SVP, Growth, and Megan Behrens, SVP, Product & Operations, has expanded the scope of her responsibilities.
- Demand for vehicles remained strong going into the holidays with commercial fleet utilization running above 85%.
- Among the notable 2021 accomplishments: the company launched enhanced dynamic pricing to scale revenue with driver risk profiles, it became an official vehicle solution provider for drivers using the Uber platform and also right-sized its operating cost structure.
- "HyreCar also assisted strategic partners to obtain increased lending capacity across 2021 which helped add dedicated cars to the platform," Furnari added.
- With improving car supply shortages, the company's commercial fleet partners, including AmeriDrive, will be well-positioned to acquire vehicles in 2022.
- Shares trading 1.7% down premarket.