Camping World to acquire Big Daddy RVs in Kentucky
Feb. 02, 2022 7:44 AM ETCamping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) is acquiring Big Daddy RVs in London, Kentucky.
- The acquisition is expected to close in late February and will be the company’s third location in the state.
- “We continue to pursue dealership acquisitions to expand our market share,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World Holdings. “The Big Daddy RVs acquisition fills a void in our footprint and allows us to more effectively service our customer base and is an excellent way for us to kick off 2022 with continued exceptional growth.”
- Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Share price up 1.2% premarket.
- Last week, the company raised it buyback authorization by $152.71M.