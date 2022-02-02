Camping World to acquire Big Daddy RVs in Kentucky

Feb. 02, 2022
  • Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) is acquiring Big Daddy RVs in London, Kentucky.
  • The acquisition is expected to close in late February and will be the company’s third location in the state.
  • “We continue to pursue dealership acquisitions to expand our market share,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World Holdings. “The Big Daddy RVs acquisition fills a void in our footprint and allows us to more effectively service our customer base and is an excellent way for us to kick off 2022 with continued exceptional growth.”
  • Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Share price up 1.2% premarket.
  • Last week, the company raised it buyback authorization by $152.71M.
