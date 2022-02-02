Ingersoll Rand acquires Houdstermaatschappij Jorc B.V. for €27M
Feb. 02, 2022 7:53 AM ETIngersoll Rand Inc. (IR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) is acquiring Houdstermaatschappij Jorc B.V. for an all-cash purchase price of €27M.
- Jorc will join the Industrial Technologies and Services (ITS) segment.
- Based in Heerlen, Netherlands - Jorc is a manufacturer of condensate management products, primarily condensate drains, oil/water separators and air-saving equipment with additional facilities in the US and Slovenia and approximately €13M in 2021 annual sales and 2021 Adjusted EBITDA margins in excess of the ITS segment.
- “The addition of Jorc fills a strategic gap in our portfolio that enables us to provide a more end-to-end solution to our customers,” said Enrique Minarro Viseras, senior vice president and general manager of the ITS EMEIA business."