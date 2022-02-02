OLB stock rallies on $1.35B in transaction value post CBD Merchants acquisition

Feb. 02, 2022 7:53 AM ETThe OLB Group (OLB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • The OLB (NASDAQ:OLB) rallies 25.9% higher premarket after its merchant services annual transaction volume run rate touched $1.35B in transaction value led by 28.5M transactions.
  • Post acquisition of CBD merchant accounts in last quarter (Dec.1), OLB commenced the year with highest revenue run rate in its history; since CBD acquisition, company has benefited from onboarding ~150 new merchant accounts per month.
  • It's eCommerce merchant services business is tracking at an anticipated annual revenue run rate exceeding $36M for 2022.
  • "In 2021, we began the year with an annualize revenue run rate of ~$10M. Starting this year at a $36M annualized revenue run rate is likely to maximize our economies of scale and contribute to our bottom line," president & CEO Ronny Yakov commented.
  • CBD merchant portfolio is expected to add $25M to the company revenue and is seen contributing up to $5M in incremental EBITDA.
