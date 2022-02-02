Raffles Financial forms JV to start Raffles Financial Americas
Feb. 02, 2022 7:54 AM ETRaffles Financial Group Limited (RAFFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Raffles Financial (OTCPK:RAFFF) has entered into a joint venture agreement with Mr. Nick Standish, Canadian entrepreneur and businessman, to form Raffles Financial Americas Pte Ltd to serve clients based in Americas with corporate finance advisory and North American public listing arrangement services.
- The joint venture will complement and work with the company's representatives based in ASEAN, Australia, Africa.
- The company will hold 51% and Mr. Standish 49% of the joint venture and the latter will serve as the executive director, Mr. Albert Fan as director and Dr. Charlie In as Non-Executive Director/Chairman of the board.