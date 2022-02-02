American Green reports 20% growth in its second quarter revenue

Feb. 02, 2022 7:59 AM ETAmerican Green, Inc. (ERBB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • American Green (OTCPK:ERBB) has reported its Q2 2021 revenue to be $515,000 (+20% Y/Y) at its Sweet Virginia grow facility.
  • Looking forward, the company expects its Q2 2022 revenue to be in the range of $285,000 to $800,000 (approx. +55% Y/Y).
  • "After a full operating year with the new lights and with excellent plant management and plant science already in place, the grow will produce approximately $3,200,000 in annual revenue which will be up an approximate $1,200,000 from today’s annual revenue estimate of $2,000,000. All of the cannabis grown at Sweet Virginia is sold only to Curaleaf Inc. and we have a sales contract to keep producing our premium cannabis for them until mid-2026," said President David G. Gwyther.
  • Press Release
