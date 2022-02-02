Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) +3.1% pre-market after edging past Q4 earnings estimates and issuing upbeat full-year guidance, expecting revenue growth through 2022 following a flat Q1.

Q4 net income fell to $77M from $106M in the year-earlier quarter, while revenues rose 4% Y/Y to $1.3B, driven by growth in the commercial aerospace and commercial transportation markets as well as favorable product pricing, partially offset by declines in the defense aerospace market.

Howmet issues downside guidance for Q1, seeing adjusted EPS of $0.28-$0.30 on revenues of $1.28B-$1.32B, compared with analyst consensus estimates of $0.31 EPS and $1.34B revenues.

For the full year, the company sees adjusted EPS of $1.31-$1.43 on revenues of $5.56B-$5.72B, in line with consensus for EPS of $1.41 and revenues of $5.62B.

Howmet said it ended 2021 with $722M after reducing debt by $845M, repurchasing $430M of stock and reinstating its common stock dividend during the year; full-year adjusted free cash flow totaled $517M.

"The leading indicators for air travel continue to show improvement, particularly for domestic travel. We expect to see accelerating revenue growth through 2022 following a flat first quarter 2022 relative to fourth quarter 2021," Executive Chairman and CEO John Plant said.

Howmet shares have gained 21% over the past year but have edged 2% lower YTD.