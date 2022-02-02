OPEC Ministers agree on 400kb/d output increase for March, Brent back above $90
Feb. 02, 2022
- Largely in-line with market expectations, OPEC is moving ahead with plans for a 400kb/d supply increase in March.
- Goldman cast some doubt on the decision, with a note yesterday indicating the Cartel could announce an 800kb/d increase.
- With "compliance" to OPEC quotas in January running above 130%, and Russia also struggling to keep up with higher production quotas, it's unlikely the market will put much weight on the decision to increase volumes in March.
- OPEC's next meeting will be held on February 22; however, there are sure to be plenty of headlines between now and then, as the White House looks to manage prices at the pump with Iran negotiations ongoing and Brent oil prices sitting above $90.