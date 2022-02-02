Carpenter Technology Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.58, revenue of $396M
Feb. 02, 2022 8:07 AM ETCarpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Carpenter Technology press release (NYSE:CRS): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.58.
- Revenue of $396M (+13.5% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: “We believe the operational challenges are short term in nature and are focusing our efforts on increasing our production rates to keep pace with growing demand. We are on-track with repairs to the Reading press and expect to have it operational in the current quarter. Looking ahead, we believe that we are well positioned for growth given the increasing demand across our end-use markets, our strong customer relationships, and the role our critical solutions play in the supply chain.”