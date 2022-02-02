MedMen extends maturity date of commercial loan agreement

Feb. 02, 2022 8:09 AM ETMedMen Enterprises Inc. (MMNFF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF) trades 1.9% higher premarket after it extended the maturity date of the term loans for six months and made certain other amendments to its commercial loan of outstanding principal balance of ~$114.3M (dated as of Oct.1, 2018) which was entered into by its subsidiary MM CAN USA.
  • The date extension also seeks for a certain definitive documentation with respect to the conditional purchase of the Term Loans by a note holder under the company's Senior Secured Convertible Securities Purchase Agreement must be entered within 45 days or the stated maturity date of the Term Loans become due.
  • On the term loans, the company will prepay $20M and pay a fee of $1M to the lenders in consideration of the amendments which will be paid in Class B Subordinate Voting Shares.
