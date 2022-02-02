Humana sets guidance ahead of consensus after earnings beat

Feb. 02, 2022 8:10 AM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Humana Waterside Building - Louisville, Kentucky

Thomas Kelley/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Humana (NYSE:HUM) is poised to open higher after the company reported Q4 2021 earnings ahead of expectations and suggested better-than-anticipated 2022 guidance.
  • However, quarterly revenue at $21.1B on a reported basis missed expectations even after recording ~11% YoY growth backed by ~9% YoY growth in the retail segment, which generated $18.4B revenue.
  • Meanwhile, the group and specialty segment contracted ~4% YoY, bringing ~$1.7B revenue, and the healthcare services segment generated $8.5B revenue with ~16% YoY growth.
  • Notably, the expenses declined from the prior-year quarter as the adj. benefits expense ratio and operating cost ratio slipped to ~87.9% and ~15.9% from ~88.3% and ~16.3% a year ago, respectively.
  • The adj. earnings per share improved to $1.24 from an adj. loss per share of $2.34 in Q4 2020.
  • The health insurer announced several initiatives, including cost savings measurers to add $1B value to fund Medicare Advantage business and Healthcare Services capabilities.
  • For 2022, the company expects adj. EPS to reach at least $24.00 compared to $23.84 in the current consensus.
  • A conference call on earnings is scheduled for today at 9:00 a.m. EST.
  • Read: The concerns over the growth of the company’s Medicare memberships drove an industry-wide selloff early this month.
