Private payrolls unexpectedly fall 301K in January vs. +225K expected
- The January measure of private employment flashed a warning sign for Friday's official payrolls number with the economy shedding jobs for the month.
- ADP Jobs Report: -301K vs. +225K consensus and +776K prior (revised).
- Goods producing sector lost 27K jobs, while service producing sector lost 274K jobs.
- “The labor market recovery took a step back at the start of 2022 due to the effect of the Omicron variant and its significant, though likely temporary, impact to job growth,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “The majority of industry sectors experienced job loss, marking the most recent decline since December 2020.
- "This was a real wild card, given the uncertain impact of the Omicron wave. More than 5M people - officially - were infected in the week of the payroll survey, but they only dropped off payrolls if they did zero paid work during the pay period covered by the survey week and received zero paid sickness leave," Pantheon Macro said. "That’s quite a high bar, so we’re not surprised that the ADP hit is nothing like as big as the number of of people who reported absence due to sickness for some part of the month."