Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) -28.2% pre-market as the company announced the completion of the separation of Constellation Energy, its former power generation and competitive energy business.

Constellation begins regular trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market today under the symbol CEG; the transmission and distribution utility business will retain the Exelon name and ticker symbol.

In connection with the separation, Exelon shareholders received one share of Constellation common stock for every three shares of Exelon common stock held on January 20.

Exelon announced its plan nearly a year ago to separate Exelon Utilities and Exelon Generation into two publicly traded companies.