Wall Street firms lavish bankers with biggest bonuses in more than a decade
Feb. 02, 2022 (MS), JPM, GS
- Wall Street bonuses swelled to their largest in more than a decade, compensating bankers for a banner 2021.
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) spent an average of 23% more per employee for the past year, Bloomberg reports. And for dealmakers the bonus increases are even higher with rising as much as 50% at Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), and Goldman (GS).
- In addition to investment bankers' stellar year in 2021, competition for talent has ramped up, and Wall Street bank leadership maintain that they won't be outbid for their top talent.
- Wall Street CEOs also got hefty raises for 2021 -- Goldman (GS) CEO David Solomon, JPMorgan's (JPM) Jamie Dimon, and Morgan Stanley's (MS) James Gorman each were paid ~$35M for the year.
- The competition for talent also lifted compensation for junior bankers at the major firms.