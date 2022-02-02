Medtronic reports 1st procedure in Europe with Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system
Feb. 02, 2022 8:18 AM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) said the first clinical procedure in Europe with the Hugo robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system was performed.
- The robotic prostatectomy was performed by Alexandre Mottrie, head of urology at OLV Hospital in Aalst, Belgium, and founder and CEO of the Belgium-based ORSI Academy.
- Medtronic's Hugo RAS system is designed for a broad range of soft-tissue procedures.
- In 2021, the company announced the first urologic and gynecologic procedures with the Hugo system in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.
- These procedures will become part of the Hugo RAS system patient registry, which is collecting clinical data to support regulatory submissions around the world.