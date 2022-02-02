CME average daily volume jumps to 24.6M contracts in January

Feb. 02, 2022

  • CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) average daily volume of 24.6M contracts in January gained 28% from the prior month, according to the company's Monthly Market Statistics report.
  • Equity Index ADV increased 56%, driven by record Micro E-mini Equity Index futures ADV of 3,739,891 contracts.
  • E-mini S&P 500 options increased 104% to 1.3M contracts.
  • 30-Day Fed Fund futures ADV surged 282%.
  • 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV increased 180%.
  • Eurodollar options ADV jumped 74%.
  • Micro Ether (ETH-USD) futures ADV grew to 21,598 contracts following their December 2021 launch. Recall towards the end of January when CME's micro ether futures surpassed 500K contracts traded.
  • Previously, (Jan. 11) CME international ADV rose 4% in 2021.
