Exxon up to buy at Argus - should investors expect more upgrades?

Feb. 02, 2022 8:24 AM ETXOMBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor13 Comments

Night photo of gas stations with fuel prices

felixmizioznikov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Argus upgraded Exxon (NYSE:XOM) to buy this morning, with a $92 price target, after the company beat Q4 cash flow expectations and delivered a strong conference call.
  • Argus sees room for a dividend bump, more buybacks and further debt pay downs this year.
  • The analyst likes management's net-zero plans for 2050 and sees the Company meeting 2025 emissions targets ahead of schedule.
  • Frankly, there is very little new in the upgrade note; however, with a majority of Wall Street analysts on the sidelines, there could be more 'macro' upgrades to come for Exxon.
