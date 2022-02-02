Exxon up to buy at Argus - should investors expect more upgrades?
Feb. 02, 2022 8:24 AM ETXOMBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Argus upgraded Exxon (NYSE:XOM) to buy this morning, with a $92 price target, after the company beat Q4 cash flow expectations and delivered a strong conference call.
- Argus sees room for a dividend bump, more buybacks and further debt pay downs this year.
- The analyst likes management's net-zero plans for 2050 and sees the Company meeting 2025 emissions targets ahead of schedule.
- Frankly, there is very little new in the upgrade note; however, with a majority of Wall Street analysts on the sidelines, there could be more 'macro' upgrades to come for Exxon.