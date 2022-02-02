Amedisys agreesto acquire Evolution Health, terms not disclosed
Feb. 02, 2022 8:25 AM ETAmedisys, Inc. (AMED)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) to acquire Evolution Health, LLC, a division of Envision Healthcare, doing business as Guardian Healthcare, Gem City, and Care Connection of Cincinnati.
- Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company cares for more than 3,300 home health patients daily and employs more than 650 employees in 15 locations across Texas, Oklahoma and Ohio.
- Under the terms, Amedisys will acquire 100% of the ownership interests in Evolution Health.
- Pursuant to the closure, the combined home health operations will include 346 care centers in 34 states and the District of Columbia, with an average daily census of approximately 73,499 patients and approximately 11,236 home health employees.
- The deal adds greater scale to Amedisys’ high-quality, nationwide network of 331 home health care centers.
- The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022