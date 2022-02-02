Amedisys agreesto acquire Evolution Health, terms not disclosed

Feb. 02, 2022 8:25 AM ETAmedisys, Inc. (AMED)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) to acquire Evolution Health, LLC, a division of Envision Healthcare, doing business as Guardian Healthcare, Gem City, and Care Connection of Cincinnati.
  • Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company cares for more than 3,300 home health patients daily and employs more than 650 employees in 15 locations across Texas, Oklahoma and Ohio.
  • Under the terms, Amedisys will acquire 100% of the ownership interests in Evolution Health.
  • Pursuant to the closure, the combined home health operations will include 346 care centers in 34 states and the District of Columbia, with an average daily census of approximately 73,499 patients and approximately 11,236 home health employees.
  • The deal adds greater scale to Amedisys’ high-quality, nationwide network of 331 home health care centers.
  • The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.