ABVC BioPharma announces Principal Investigator Meeting for mid-stage ADHD study
Feb. 02, 2022 8:27 AM ETABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- ABVC Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) is trading ~7% higher in the pre-market after announcing the Principal Investigator Meeting related to its Phase II Part 2 trial for its ADHD candidate ABV-1505 will take place on Feb. 14, 2022.
- The lead investigators of the study from the University of California San Francisco (“UCSF”) Medical Center and five Taiwan medical centers would take part in the virtual event, which was arranged to discuss any changes to the trial protocol, the company said.
- The randomized, placebo-controlled study involving nearly 100 patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in the U.S. and Taiwan is expected to begin in Q1 2022 and end by the end of the year.
- “We expect to have a productive discussion finalizing the Part 2 study protocol on February 14th,” CEO Dr. Howard Doong said, adding, “site initiation visits will quickly follow the meeting to initiate the study at all participating sites.”
- Read more on data from the Part 1 of the trial.