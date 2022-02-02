Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) holder Steel Holdings said it nominated seven directors to the company's board, including four incumbents after the deal to be sold to Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was recently blocked antitrust regulators.

"In light of the recent uncertainty surrounding the prospects of the Lockheed transaction obtaining the requisite governmental approvals, Steel Holdings believes the issuer needs to focus on ensuring that it is optimally positioned to continue the business as a standalone entity in the event the transaction is not consummated," Steel Holdngs said in a 13D filing on Monday.

The filing comes after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued to block Lockheed's (LMT) planned $4.4B acquisition of Aerojet (AJRD). Lockheed said last month it will decide in the next month how it will proceed with Aerojet, whether it fill fight the lawsuit or just walk away from the transaction.

Aerojet (AJRD) today said that it received the notice of the nominations from Steel and also confirmed an ongoing internal investigation of Warren G. Lichtenstein, the Company’s executive chairman, who Steel is nominating as an incumbent director.

"The company believes that Mr. Lichtenstein’s decision to cause SPHG Holdings to launch a disruptive proxy contest at this time may ultimately be driven by his personal concerns and desire to secure his board position and gain leverage in the context of the company’s internal investigation," Aerojet said in a statement. "The company is disappointed that, at a critical time for the company, Mr. Lichtenstein has decided to take these actions to launch a proxy fight."

Aerojet said the investigation is not related to the company’s operations or financial reporting.

