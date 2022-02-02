Flora Growth seeks Colombian regulator's nod to research cannabinoid product for COVID-19
Feb. 02, 2022 8:30 AM ETFlora Growth Corp. (FLGC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) said it is seeking approval from INVIMA, the Colombian FDA, to begin research on its cannabinoid-based product, citing recent studies stating the possibility of cannabinoids to display viral inhibition.
- “We are honored to receive the advice and guidelines from INVIMA as we begin this exciting research process. The Flora Pharma division seeks to obtain evidence to support this product's use against SARS-CoV-2 and bring to market an effective, cannabinoid-based product,” said Flora Growth President and CEO Luis Merchan.
- The company said the research will look at all of the potential mechanisms of cannabinoids in preventing infection from the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus.
- The application comes on the heels of Colombia’s new legislation requiring insurance companies to cover cannabis prescriptions.
- FLGC +3.40% premarket to $1.82