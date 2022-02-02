AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) perks up 1% premarket after the company reported financial results for Q4 ended December 31, 2021.

"We delivered another year of outstanding performance in 2021 with double-digit revenue and EPS growth that were well above our initial expectations," said Richard A. Gonzalez, Chairman and CEO.

Net Revenues grew 7.4% Y/Y to $14.89B, trailing analyst estimate of $14.96B.

Global Humira net revenues increased 3.5% to $5.33B, estimate $5.43B; U.S. Humira net sales were $4.55B, up 6% Y/Y. Internationally, Humira net revenues were $781M, a decrease of 9.1% due to biosimilar competition.

Skyrizi net revenues reached $895M, up 70.5% and higher than forecast of $861M. Global Rinvoq net revenues rose 84.4% to $517M, but missed forecast of $540M.

Total Imbruvica net revenues fell 2.7% to $1.39B, with U.S. net revenues of $1.11B and international profit sharing of $271M.

Global Botox Therapeutic net revenues rose 18.3% Y/Y to $671M; Botox Cosmetic net revenues surged 27% to $626M.

Venclexta revenues jumped 33.3% Y/Y to $488M; Vraylar sales grew 21.8% to $489M. Meanwhile, global Juvederm revenues increased 30.6% to $432M.

In Q4, non-GAAP gross margin ratio was 83.6%; GAAP gross margin was 71.0%.

Non-GAAP net increased were $5.92B or $3.31 per share, compared to $5.23B in Q4 2020. Wall street projections were $3.28 per share.

AbbVie is also providing guidance for FY 2022. The company expects to deliver non-GAAP EPS of $14.00 to $14.20 (consensus $13.97) and GAAP EPS in the range of $9.26 to $9.46.

